Diary of A Single Female: Finding A Date Is Like Shopping For A Discount

I know what you’re thinking, “This is a single girl column. Why are you mentioning dating?” Well, the truth is, yes I enjoy being a single (and sexy) female, but I’m human and wouldn’t mind catching the fancy of a dapper young man. The difference is I’m not desperate and constantly seeking Mr. Man of My Dreams. I’m too busy focusing on my career and spending quality time with my friends. But if Prince Charming popped out of nowhere (that doesn’t really happen, does it?), I would work his fine and intelligent self into my hectic schedule.

Anyway, my real-life job has great perks that land me at random swanky events every so often. So when I told some of my girlfriends I would be going to the screening of Think Like A Man hosted by La La Anthony, all of them asked me the same question: “Do you think there will be any cute NBA players or cute men there? If so, hook a girl up!” In case you’re not aware, La La is married to Carmelo Anthony who plays for the New York Knicks. Hence, the NBA connection. Hence, the romantic light bulbs that went on in my friends’ heads.

As I thought about my friends’ reactions, I realized that the opportunity of possibly finding a date is kind of like when you see the perfect dress on sale for a great price. You don’t know when you’ll wear said dress, but you can’t pass on the great deal! The right dress at the right price can go a long way. Take my knit Calvin Klein shift dress. I bought it over a year ago for a fraction of the original price and still use it as my go-to Freakum Dress for outings.

But then one can argue that any time is a great chance to meet someone, so you should always seize the moment and be ready. That concept drives me crazy (the always being ready part), because then finding a man is all you can think about, thus forcing you to lose sight of the other great things you have going on in your life. I think this mindset leads to something I like to call Desperation Dating. It’s when someone goes on one too many dates with one too many people in search for a person to form a connection with. Take a chill pill, ladies. Just like shopping, not every guy (or garment) is worth trying on.

Dara Adeeyo is a happily single female and writer who blogs at DarkBerryBeauty.com. Every two weeks she’ll be delving into her life as a boyfriend-less young adult. Follow her at @dadeeyo for daily single girl musings in bite size.

Photo: Still from Sex and the City