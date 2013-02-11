All The Looks: Diane Von Furstenberg’s Glamorous 1970s-Inspired Fall Collection

As we predicted, Diane von Furstenberg delivered an absolutely captivating Fall 2013 collection, one that riffed on the glamorous days of the 1970s—the era that ushered in the designer’s signature wrap dress—but also turned out looks that managed to feel totally fresh and achingly modern.

Highlights of the collection included slim suits and clingy dresses rendered in graphic retro prints, and occasionally capped off with voluminous fur coats. As always, DvF’s use of color was inspiring—we’re especially loving the bold use of gold lamé, fuchsia, scarlet, and cobalt, which nicely complemented the black and camel pieces that anchored the collection. Leopard prints—which is shaping up to be one of the biggest trends to emerge from New York Fashion Week—also made a strong showing, which drove the glamour theme home even more.

In case you missed our livestream, we’ve compiled the full collection right here for your viewing pleasure. Click through the gallery above and let us know which look is your favorite!

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!