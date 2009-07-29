Object Of Desire

Diane von Furstenberg velvet asymmetric dress, $300, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Diane von Furstenberg’s velvet animal print dress scores a perfect 10 this season. Velvet is going to be a huge must-have trend for the fall months and this dress is the perfect way to wear it.

Reason #2

The fun, funky print is a great way to spice things up a bit, but elegant enough for any formal event. It’s sure to pull you out of any fashion rut you might be in.

Reason #3

Who ever said that fashion had to be painful? This dress is easy to wear and looks extremely comfortable.