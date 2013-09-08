See Diane von Furstenberg’s Full Spring 2014 Collection (And Naomi Campbell!)

It’s safe to say that out of all the shows we’ve seen so far during New York Fashion Week, Diane von Furstenberg has defintely had the most epic model lineup, including one of the most super of all supermodels: Naomi Campbell.

Campbell wore the final look from DVF’s Spring 2014 collection, which she presented this afternoon at Lincoln Center, and she was just the cherry on top of a list of many major model names: Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and Karlie Kloss, who hit the runway sporting a new set of wavy extensions.

The clothes themselves were very DVF: feminine, a little glitzy, and subtly flirty without being cheesy. There was no shortage of some of the designer’s trademarks: flouncy pantsuits with halter tops and wide, billowing legs; colorful wrap dresses; and a healthy mix of sexy minis and flowing maxi dresses. There were plenty of on-trend looks as well: DVF included an array of crop tops, full skirts, and even a dress with a lion silhouette on it, which the designer was wearing when she emerged to take her bow.

