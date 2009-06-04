Diane von Furstenberg Resort 2010

DVF got a little playful for Resort 2010. She packed the collection full of bright colors, sequins, and her signature prints. This season, though, they were a little wilder and more adventurous than usual, for the DVF girl inspired by her recent trip south of the border. We love that DVF is riding high on a wave of success right now, and we love that she’s embraced the most micro of micro-minis, but we only wish we loved those hats. DVF sure loves her wacky headgear.

