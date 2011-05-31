Diane von Furstenberg Pre-Fall 2011: Barely Printed

Although, Diane von Fursternberg is most synonymous with her prints and wrap dresses, bien sur the pres of the CFDA puts out collections season after season that are so much more than both of those.

For Pre-Fall, DVF went 1970s by way of the 30s and was inspired by artists “Edward Hopper and Alex Katz” who both focused on realism and portraiture with muted yet impactful color. Those colors came through in burnt orange, turquoise, emerald green and mustard yellow. There was colorblocking, A-line skirts, trenches and suiting that was leisurely yet luxe. For accessories, it was all about little cloche hats and cross body bags.

It’s still all about being a lady, and DVF has it down.