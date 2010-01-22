Diane von Furstenberg to Launch Home Line (Finally!) – Plus 10 Chic Home Items to Buy Now

Iconic fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg, has decided to add a new product category into the DVF brand. While there is currently a ready-to-wear, accessories, and luggage line underneath the DVF umbrella, the new addition of a home line will prove that there is nothing the designer can’t do. (Did I also mention that she is an author too?). You can now coordinate the prints in your DVF wrap dress with your throw pillows. What more could a girl ask for?This will truly make DVF a lifestyle brand, allowing its customers to live, sleep, read, travel, and dress as Diane von Furstenberg herself would do.

DVF will partner with the international home decor company, Springs Global. The president of the home furnishings company expressed his excitement for the new line, saying “Springs Global’s innovative leadership in the home furnishings world will create a perfect execution of Diane’s style. We’re proud to bring these two powerful brands to the market together.”

The new line will adhere to the DVF aesthetic, using the designer’s large archive of colorful prints and will encompass bedding, bath, tabletop accessories, and home decor. The practicality, detail, and almost kaleidoscopic nature of the prints used in DVF’s ready-to-wear will be translated into the home line, ultimately creating a seamless transition into the new product category.

The line won’t debut until January 2011 on DVF.com as well as in select department stores. If you simply can’t wait and are in dire need of some chic home accessories with a DVF feeling, we are here to help. Here are 10 colorful yet practical pieces available now:

1. FornasettiVeso su Nero Tray, $440, atBarneys.com





2. Pantone Mugs, $128, at AplusRstore.com



3. Paloma Decanter By Riedel, $485, at Conranshop.com





4. Jonathan Adler Bargello Hazard Pillow, $175, at JonathanAdler.com





5. Lace Pedestal Jewelry Stand, $18, at UrbanOutfitters.com





6. Dream Menagerie Rug, $78-$298, at Anthropologie.com





7. Bourgie Lamp, $365, at MOMA.com





8. B-Service Carafe, $235, at MossOnline.com





9. Pink Hyacinth Cache Pot $515, at JohnDerian.com





10. Gaia & Gino Candelabras, $74, at UnicaHome.com





