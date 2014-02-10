See Every Look From Diane Von Furstenberg’s 40th Anniversary Show

Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress, which debuted in 1974, became a symbol of female empowerment throughout the 1970s and even landed Von Furstenberg on the cover of Newsweek in 1976. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the famous dress, and in celebration of its success, Von Furstenberg dubbed her Fall 2014 collection “Bohemian Wrapsody.”

MORE: How to Be a Model: Coco Rocha’s 7 Secrets to Making it a Career

The designer and CFDA President moved her Fashion Week show this season from the Tents at Lincoln Center to a downtown event space, which special events firm Bureau Betak transformed into a DVF wonderland, complete with a psychedelic print runway. Singer St. Vincent had a prime spot on the runway, where she sung songs from her latest album. And speaking to Von Furstenberg’s clout, the show had one of the most high-powered front rows so far this week, including her husband, media tycoon Barry Diller, UN Ambassador Samantha Power, Reverend Al Sharpton, Paris Hilton, and Bella Thorne.

MORE: Tibi Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Sophisticated Collection

The source of inspiration for the collection, according to Von Furstenberg, was the Ballets Russes. “It’s about the intersection of art, ballet, and painting,” Von Furstenberg said. “This is the anniversary of the wrap dress, which was inspired by the sweater that ballerinas wear,” she said.

The show, fittingly, opened with a gold “love knot” jacquard wrap dress, and went on to hit on some of this season’s key trends including statement coats (including a multicolored fur cocoon coat that had us swooning), sweater dresses, fur bags, and below the knee skirts, but because this is Von Furstenberg, all were created with real women in mind.

The spectacle was capped off with an all-gold finale, and glitter dropping from the ceiling. Afterwards, Von Furstenberg celebrated with a cake backstage. Cheers to 40 more years Diane, we can’t wait to see what’s next!