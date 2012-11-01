Diane von Furstenberg Designs a Fashionable Water Bottle for Evian

Although collaborations have been in abundance this year, we can’t say we expected a big American designer to dip into something like water, necessarily.

But thanks to Evian, we now can drink water more fashionably via its newest collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg. The bottle features the tag line “Water is Life is Love is Life is Water,” scripted in DVF’s own handwriting. Did you catch all that?

The playfully-designed and recyclable bottle will be available this November in select stores for a limited time only. In the past, Evian has worked with the likes of Paul Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, and Christian Lacroix, but working with von Furstenberg marks their first American designer collaboration.

So now the question remains, which water would you rather: Pop Water from Lady Gaga and Terry Richardson or DVF-branded Evian?

Photo via WWD