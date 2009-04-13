INVESTMENT PIECE: Diane von Furstenberg Chefly sequined blazer, $795, at net-a-porter.com



SWEET JUSTIFICATION: The boyfriend blazer is one of the must-have’s for spring 2009, but while we all want to be that hip girl who rolls out of bed and slips into her man’s clothes, there’s something about donning the piece in an over-the-top way that seems much more interesting. And since Diane von Furstenberg’s spring collection magnificently nodded towards spring’s more madcap styles, this blazer is an appropriate accoutrement to a variety of the season’s fashions.

COST PER DAY (If worn once a month—;with dark jeans on Saturday night, or over a floaty floral dress to a springtime garden party): $66.25