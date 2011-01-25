Diane von Furstenberg Attacked By Wayward Brazilian

Listen, Brazilians, Diane von Furstenberg is a bit of a national treasure by way of Belgium in these parts, so we don’t appreciate you bowling her over on the mountains of Colorado. The wrap dress and print aficianado emailed WWD to relay the sordid details of a recent ski accident:

Barry [Diller] and I were skiing happily. Some Brazilian man, who could not ski, lost control and went straight at me, hitting me badly on my face and ribs (with his camera). I went to the emergency room and then flew to UCLA. I look like Mike Tyson on his worst fight. Broken nose and some light facial fractures. At home in L.A. now waiting to heal. Will be staying here the week because I have my children and grandkids. I guess it could have been worsebut it does NOT look pretty.

Always the hard worker, DVF finished with, Thank god I have Yvan Mispelaere in the sample room. Get well soon, and we’re psyched this won’t affect the Fall show!

Photo: Gary Gershoff, WireImage