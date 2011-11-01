Diane Von Furstenberg To Aid Desperate Daters On Match.com

Getting ready for a first date is literally one of the hardest tasks in the world. Your outfit is more than just an outfit – it’s everything. I shouldn’t say that a bad first date outfit can doom the relationship from the start, but it’s sort of true. First impressions are everything these days, and if you’re not dressed to impress…well, don’t let the door hit you on your way out!

Luckily for ladies everywhere who struggle to pick the perfect ‘fit, Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with online dating giant Match.com to help the “ensembley challenged” (in the words of Cher Horowitz from Clueless) get their act together. With an emphasis on DIANE, the designer’s new fragrance and the message “Be the woman you want to be!” the two will host three styling events that will give Match.com members expert advice on dressing for three classic first date scenarios: cappuccinos, cocktails, and dinner.

The events will be held in DVF retail stores in New York City (Meatpacking) on November 2, followed by the Dallas and Miami (Bal Harbour) boutiques, which will both occur on November 10.”Dating is really all about confidence,” says Diane von Furstenberg. “It is about dressing in a way that makes you feel comfortable and beautiful. Match.com and I wanted to do something fun to encourage women to be themselves and to go for it!”

If you can’t make the events, Match.com will be posting exclusive tips on their blog. So if you’re single, ready to mingle, and haven’t a clue what to wear, check it out ASAP!

(And for the rest of us that are too cold and lazy to care about meeting Mr. Right, there’s always takout Thai and endless reruns of the Kardashians to drown our sorrows in.)