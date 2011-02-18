Diane Kruger’s GQ Shoot Makes PETA Roar

If you’ve been anywhere near StyleCaster lately you know that we are not ones to shy away from a little fur (we mostly stick to faux, aside from the occasional to-die-for vintage pieces). Draped across a bed in nothing but a pair of furry boots and a strategically-placed fur blanket, the sexy Diane Kruger definitely caught our attention in her GQ photo shoot.

Not surprisingly, she also garnered the attention of the folks over at PETA, who were more incensed than seduced. Lisa Lange, vice president of PETA, spared no mercy in condemning the actress for the photos, stating to the NY Daily News, “There’s nothing more vulgar and pretentious than flaunting the skins of animals who were violently killed for luxury.” Kruger’s movie Unknown opened today, so we’ll see if the photos caused any damage to her reputation. What I’m wondering is why the German beauty is getting all the flack? I doubt she styled her own shoot. Plus, the boots were vintage so it’s not like she’s a current and active consumer of fur. Give the poor girl a break! I love animals, but PETA can be a bit of a bully sometimes.