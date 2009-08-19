Diane Kruger’s Gloriously Fashionable Week

Diane Kruger has had quite the fashion filled week. No stranger to high style, the German born actress has been doing the rounds in NYC promoting her new flick Inglourious Basterds. She was show-stopping in Versace last week at the movie’s LA premiere, but co-star Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to steal the spotlight from Ms. Kruger. Not to worry, she’s making up for it this week.

It all began Sunday as Diane slipped into three separate looks for her appearances, including boyfriend jeans with a basic tank, a Grace Kelly-esque black dress and a white full skirted Opening Ceremony look to stop by Live With Regis & Kelly. On Monday Diane mixed high and low in a floral print Urban Outfitters dress paired with a Chanel bag for her appearance on It’s On With Alexa Chung. Diane and Alexa must be kindred spirits because funnily enough Alexa chose the same Opening Ceremony dress that Diane had worn so perfectly the day before.

But Joshua Jackson’s lady love saved the best for last, hitting The Late Show with David Letterman last night in a stunning yet demure long sleeved black Chanel dress with silver appliqués. The good news is we’re only halfway through the week, so we can only hope that Diane’s got some more tricks up her sleeve.

So you tell us, which of Diane’s glorious looks was your favorite?