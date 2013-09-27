Diane Kruger: 20 Reasons Why The Actress Is a Fashion Muse In The Making

When it comes to the fashion crowd, actress Diane Kruger’s name typically induces a response that involves bated breath, an elevated heartrate, and a general feeling of faint. She is so well-perceived not only because she’s impeccably stylish at all times, but because she infamously styles herself.

A woman who counts Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Chanel amongst her go-to brands, Kruger seems to always put things together in a way that is equal parts effortless and chic. Whether she’s at Coachella or at Paris Fashion Week, she shows the same amount of stylish dedication no matter what.

