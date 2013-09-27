Diane Kruger: 20 Reasons Why The Actress Is a Fashion Muse In The Making

When it comes to the fashion crowd, actress Diane Kruger’s name typically induces a response that involves bated breath, an elevated heartrate, and a general feeling of faint. She is so well-perceived not only because she’s impeccably stylish at all times, but because she infamously styles herself.
A woman who counts Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Chanel amongst her go-to brands, Kruger seems to always put things together in a way that is equal parts effortless and chic. Whether she’s at Coachella or at Paris Fashion Week, she shows the same amount of stylish dedication no matter what.
Click through the gallery to see 20 reasons why the actress is a fashion muse in the making!
Diane Kruger attended the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera season in New York in a gown by one of her favorite designers, Prabal Gurung.
Photo:
Getty Images
For a Munich screening of her new show "The Bridge: America," Kruger wore a playful dress by Jill Stuart with an even more playful clock clutch by Charlotte Olympia.
Photo:
Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images
Diane attended the Valentino ball in Venice wearing a flowing pastel pink creation from the label.
Photo:
Venturelli
For a Jaeger-LeCoultre event at the Venice Film Festival, Diane wore a long velvet gown by Alberta Ferretti.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre
At a luncheon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Kruger opted for a tartan dress from Carven.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress attended the Fox All-Star Party in a colorful (what else?) dress by Mary Katrantzou.
Photo:
Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images
Green's the word! Kruger opted for a flowing design by Jonathan Saunders at the Hollywood premiere of her FX series "The Bridge."
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kruger wore a black Nina Ricci dress in a va-va-voom silhouette to the Broadcast Television Journalists Assocation's Critics' Choice TV Awards in Beverly Hills.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
One of the things that makes Kruger such a style star: her attention to detail.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Diane wore a crop top and pants in a vivid floral print, both by Prabal Gurung, to a Vogue dinner at the Chateau Marmont.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics
For the Met Gala, Kruger chose a lace dress by Chanel Couture.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Even her casual, music festival-going outfits are super stylish!
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M
For an appearance on "Good Morning America," Kruger wore a form-fitting print dress by Preen.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
For the Haiti Carnival in Cannes, Diane went with a floor-length sheer gown by Jason Wu.
Photo:
George Pimentel
In one of her sexiest appearances ever, Kruger wore a slinky, silk suspension gown by Cushnie et Ochs to the GQ Men of the Year party in Hollywood.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Out and about in Manhattan with beau Joshua Jackson, Kruger topped her Jason Wu ensemble with a serious fur.
Photo:
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Kruger opted for school girl-chic at Chanel's runway show in Paris.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
For the Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair, Kruger wore a mini by Giambattista Valli Couture.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
For the Los Angeles premiere of "The Host," Diane chose a classic-but-revealing LBD by Thakoon.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
Kruger wore Chanel again at the label's Bijoux de Diamant event in New York.
Photo:
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic