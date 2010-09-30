Diane Kruger Repping Pretty For CK And More News You Missed

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- Grab your exclusive sneak peek of Diane Kruger for her new Calvin Klein Beauty fragrance photo shoot. Could this chick get any more stunning? (Calvin Klein)
- Carine Roitfeld told the New York Times, “we have to fight to keep this un-politically correct attitude of French Vogue, but its more and more difficult to be able [to] do that. You cannot smoke, you cannot show arms, you cannot show little girls, because everyone now is very anxious not to have problems with the law.” Could this woman be any more awesome? And why can’t you show arms? (On the Runway)
- In the second biggest fashion breakup this week (after Rachel and Brad) Heidi Klum is officially no longer a Victoria’s Secret angel and will not walk in the next show. Sadness ensues. (NY Mag)
- Another Jersey Shore-ian may get a clothing line. Sammy Sweetheart decided she wants one too! Hopefully, there’s no Ron Ron juice on any of it. (Fashionista)
- Balenciaga had a pregnant Miranda Kerr and new mom Gisele walk the SS11 show. Moms are the new models! Or something… (People Style Watch)
Photo courtesy of White & Warren
- Sienna Miller is looking catty in a White & Warren wrap. Leopard.isn’t.going.anywhere. (White & Warren) DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- RT @frejabe (Freja Beha Erichsen) cheers http://twitpic.com/2tezla
OMG, models drink beer?
- RT @NARSissist Fully just pulled a “Mr. Rogers” and changed my shoes and sweater mid-day…Won’t you be my neighbor?
- RT @Viktor_and_Rolf Casting all day…. http://twitpic.com/2tdlof
I could think of a worse way to spend an afternoon than being surrounded by pretty people!
- RT @NETAPORTER NET-A-PORTER.COM A lesson in new minimalism outside Rick Owens #pfw http://twitpic.com/2tdhkx
J’Adore a tweeted street style. Merci!