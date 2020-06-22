Diane Kruger Posted a Rare Photo of Norman Reedus & Their Baby For Father’s Day & It’s So Cute

Party of three. Diane Kruger posted a rare photo of Norman Reedus and their baby for Father’s Day, and the picture is so cute. The National Treasure actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to post four sweet photos of her boyfriend and their baby daughter. In one of the photos, the couple’s daughter can be seen laying on her father’s chest in bed, while another picture shows the little one strapped to him in a baby carrier.

“To the most handsome papa there is ♥️ Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead We ♥️ U,” Kruger captioned the post.

Since they met on the set of the film Sky in 2015, Reedus and Kruger have kept their relationship private. In November 2018, the couple welcomed their first daughter together, whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed. The Walking Dead star is also the father of 20-year-old son Mingus, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and model Helena Christensen.

In an interview with Us Weekly in April 2018, Kruger opened up about her boyfriend as a father. “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she said at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”

In October 2019, Reedus told Us Weekly that his daughter has already started talking by calling him and his girlfriend “Papa” and “Mama.” He also joked that his daughter likely said “Papa” first because it’s “probably just easier to say.” He added, “I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

Kruger’s Father’s Day post also comes after her sweet Thanksgiving tribute to her baby girl in November 2019, where she wrote about how “grateful” she feels to be a mother.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” she wrote at the time. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”