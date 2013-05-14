Diane Kruger Bares Entire Midriff In Prabal Gurung Outfit

When it comes to style, Diane Kruger is never one to follow the pack. The 36-year-old beauty—who’s way more famous for her red carpet appearances and fashion choices than for her acting roles—stepped out last night to attend the Vogue and MAC Cosmetics dinner honoring Prabal Gurung in a surprisingly revealing look from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

She paired a tight black crop top with satin tuxedo pants featuring a bold turquoise and pink floral print. The look was shown on the runway with a patterned blouse, and while we admire her gutsy choice to embrace the divisive crop top trend, we can’t help but feel that these pants should have been worn with a less dramatic top, giving them the opportunity to truly stand out.

Kruger’s definitely got the body for showing a little skin, but we think she could have been chicer about it. Plus, given the starlet’s penchant for music festivals like Coachella, perhaps she could have taken this risk there.

Regardless, we’re still excited about she’ll wear to the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, where she always turns up in a slew of exquisite designer looks.