StyleCaster
Share

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Have Officially Broken Up

What's hot
StyleCaster

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Have Officially Broken Up

by

Scroll To See More Images

After a decade of non-married bliss, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have officially broken up. “Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” their reps told People Monday.

For the most part, the couple seemed pretty strong, at least publicly–they always walked red carpets together looking relaxed, happy, and very, very stylish. There was one snafu last year when rumors started swirling online that Kruger was in a dive bar “wildly making out” with Norman Reedus, aka the long-haired guy from “The Walking Dead,” but months later, the 40-year-old actress set the record straight, telling Net-a-Porter’s The Edit that she and Jackson, 38, had officially shacked up (yep, they apparently lived separately for almost a decade) “That’s a big step into adulthood for me, to allow that time for someone else out of my time,” she said.

Below, take a look at the former couple’s best moments—and try not to be too eager to see who either of them ends up with next. (Side note: Maybe the breakup explains why DK was being kinda stand-offish on “Watch What Happens” Live on Thursday night, but that’s another story.)

Opening night party for Smart People, held at the Yotel - Arrivals. Featuring: Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson Where: New York, New York, United States When: 11 Feb 2016 Credit: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Photos: WENN

72nd Venice Film Festival - 'Black Mass' - Premiere Featuring: Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson Where: Venice, Italy When: 04 Sep 2015 Credit: IPA/WENN.com **Only available for publication in UK, USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland**

72nd Venice Film Festival, September 2015

6th Annual amfAR’s Inspiration Gala held at Milk Studios Featuring: Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 29 Oct 2015 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

6th Annual amfAR’s Inspiration Gala, October 2015

8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park Featuring: Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger Where: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States When: 31 May 2015 Credit: C.Smith/ WENN.com

8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, May 2015

'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art - Outside Arrivals Featuring: Diane Kruger,Joshua Jackson Where: New York, New York, United States When: 06 May 2014 Credit: Andres Otero/WENN.com

Costume Institute MET Gala, May 2014

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger 'Killing Them Softly' premiere during the 65th Cannes Film Festival Featuring: Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Where: Cannes, France When: 22 May 2012 Credit: WENN

65th Cannes Film Festival, May 2012

Diane Kruger and her boyfriend Joshua Jackson arrive at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Featuring: Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 12 Dec 2014 Credit: WENN.com

LAX, December 2014

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson with matching Panama hats, hold hands while walking in Nolita in New York City Featuring: Joshua Jackson,Diane Kruger Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 07 Aug 2014 Credit: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

New York City, August 2014

Diane kruger , Joshua Jackson stay Hydrated at Coachella Featuring: Diane Kruger,Joshua jackson Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 19 Apr 2014 Credit: WENN.com

Coachella, April 2014

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood Featuring: Diane Kruger,Joshua Jackson Where: West Hollywood, California, United States When: 02 Mar 2014 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2014

Premiere of FX's 'The Bridge' at DGA Theater - Arrivals Featuring: Diane Kruger,Joshua Jackson Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 08 Jul 2013 Credit: Nikki Nelson/WENN.com

Premiere of FX’s “The Bridge,” July 2013

Celebrities at the 2013 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Week 1 Day 2 Featuring: Diane Kruger,Joshua Jackson Where: Indio, California, United States When: 13 Apr 2013 Credit: STS/WENN.com

Coachella, April 2013

The Cinema Society and Jaeger-LeCoultre screening of Open Road Films' 'The Host' at Tribeca Grand Hotel Featuring: Joshua Jackson,DIane Kruger Where: New York, NY, United States When: 27 Mar 2013 Credit: C.Smith/ WENN.com

“The Host” screening, March 2013

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson kiss during the Roland Garros - French Open 2012 Tennis tournament in Paris Featuring: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson kiss Where: Paris, France When: 31 May 2012 Credit: WENN **Only available for publication in UK, USA**

French Open, May 2012

Joshua Jackson and girlfriend Diane Kruger Celebrities at the 2011 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 2 Indio, California - 16.04.11 Featuring: Joshua Jackson and girlfriend Diane Kruger When: 16 Apr 2011 Credit: WENN

Coachella, April 2011

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Alexander McQueen: 'Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala 2011 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Featuring: Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Where: New York City, United States When: 02 May 2011 Credit: WENN

Alexander McQueen: “Savage Beauty” MET Gala, May 2011

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share