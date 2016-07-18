Scroll To See More Images

After a decade of non-married bliss, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have officially broken up. “Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” their reps told People Monday.

For the most part, the couple seemed pretty strong, at least publicly–they always walked red carpets together looking relaxed, happy, and very, very stylish. There was one snafu last year when rumors started swirling online that Kruger was in a dive bar “wildly making out” with Norman Reedus, aka the long-haired guy from “The Walking Dead,” but months later, the 40-year-old actress set the record straight, telling Net-a-Porter’s The Edit that she and Jackson, 38, had officially shacked up (yep, they apparently lived separately for almost a decade) “That’s a big step into adulthood for me, to allow that time for someone else out of my time,” she said.

Below, take a look at the former couple’s best moments—and try not to be too eager to see who either of them ends up with next. (Side note: Maybe the breakup explains why DK was being kinda stand-offish on “Watch What Happens” Live on Thursday night, but that’s another story.)