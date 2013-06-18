Steal Her Style: Diane Kruger’s Jason Wu Sandals Are 40% Off (And They’re Super Chic!)

Diane Kruger and Jason Wu are fashion besties, so it’s no surprise that the muse turned out to support the designer’s fundraising soiree for the Young Friends of ACRIA—an HIV and AIDS research foundation—looking simply ravishing in a peachy nude design from Wu’s Resort 2014 collection. A bit more surprising, though: the exact sandals the actress wore are currently on sale for 40% off.

The designer’s Nadja sandals come complete with an illusion mesh strap at the vamp, nude patent leather at the heel, and no, your eyes don’t deceive you: those are delicate pearly accents on the ankle strap. The summer-perfect shoes will still cost you a pretty penny at $717, but that’s still 40% off from their original sticker price of $1,195.

Head over to Shopbop to make the Kruger-approved stilettos your own.

