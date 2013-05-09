Watch Diane Kruger Reinvent Herself In Moody New Fashion Film

It’s a big week for fans of the illustrious fashion film. First, it was Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s anticipated short, and now Diane Kruger takes a moody turn in high-end watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s ballerina-inspired short film, titled “Reinvent Yourself.”

The stunning, fashion-forward actress has long been a face of the Swiss haute couture watch label, and in the film, she models some of the brand’s newest timepieces while playing a high-flying Parisian actress with a dark secret she’s trying to overcome. Intriguing!

Artistically, Kruger is at her best when her emotions are on the line, and she doesn’t hold back in this film, which also offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of the actress.

The existential question posed in the watch brand’s latest project is “How often can we reinvent ourselves?” Watch the clip above to find out the answer (which, by the way, we believe to be accurate), and see Kruger riding horses, kissing wildly attractive men (sorry, Joshua Jackson), and other exciting things.

