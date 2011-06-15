StyleCaster
Share

Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It

Kerry Pieri
by
Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It
10 Start slideshow

Green and orange, orange and green, add in some light blue and balance it with a neutral, and what might have felt like a risk, is suddenly totally obvious. With colorblocking becoming as ubiquitous as mixed prints, it’s hardly a surprise that less overt color combinations are creeping up.

Diane Kruger arrived at the Liaisons Au Louvre II Charity Gala Dinner in a lacey gown by designer Alessandra Rich. With light neon green, touches of blue and a florescent orange belt, she manages to look utterly demure thanks to some artful balancing. You also have to love a girl who finishes it all off with some bright pink lipstick. Channel Diane with some perfectly colored touches of your own.

Photo: NIVIERE/SIPA/SIPA

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Click through for the details.

Coral pleated silk chiffon skirt, $90, at Topshop

Jil Sander Neon PVC Belt, $70, at Net-a-Porter

J.Crew silk Sophie blouse, $29.99, at J.Crew

A.L.C. Mia cotton-canvas tunic dress, $345, at Net-a-Porter

Deborah Marquit lace bra, $165, at Net-a-Porter

13" Florescent satchel, $166.84, at Cambridge and Company

Ettika Neon Green and Rhinestone Bangle, $63, at Max & Chloe

Jeffrey Campbell Moochie in Turquoise, $149.95, at Solestruck

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Former Teen Vogue Editor Launches Quirky Cool E-Commerce

A Former Teen Vogue Editor Launches Quirky Cool E-Commerce
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share