Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It

Green and orange, orange and green, add in some light blue and balance it with a neutral, and what might have felt like a risk, is suddenly totally obvious. With colorblocking becoming as ubiquitous as mixed prints, it’s hardly a surprise that less overt color combinations are creeping up.



Diane Kruger arrived at the Liaisons Au Louvre II Charity Gala Dinner in a lacey gown by designer Alessandra Rich. With light neon green, touches of blue and a florescent orange belt, she manages to look utterly demure thanks to some artful balancing. You also have to love a girl who finishes it all off with some bright pink lipstick. Channel Diane with some perfectly colored touches of your own.

Photo: NIVIERE/SIPA/SIPA