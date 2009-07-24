Diane Kruger in Balmain at Inglourious Basterds Premiere

We are loving the looks from the London premiere of Quentin Tarrantino’s Inglourious Basterds. The movie originally premiered at Cannes in May, and it easily had the most hype of any of the films that debuted during the festival.

The film stars Brad Pitt and the lovely Diane Kruger, who walked the red carpet in a striking black strapless mini dress from Balmain’s fall 2009 collection and studded peep-toe Christian Louboutins. Showing off much more leg than Rihanna, Kruger’s look was considerably edgier than the Marchesa gown with the plunging back that she donned in Cannes. However, anyone would agree that the actress looks amazing in whatever she wears.