Diane Kruger Hypnotizes in a Graphic Striped RM Roland Mouret at Toronto’s Genie Awards

Image from INF

Awards shows are often met with long stylist-approved gowns that are more of a yawn than a wow. Diane Kruger has proven she’s here for the latter. The gorgeous German actress wore a striped, figure-flattering asymmetrical RM by Roland Mouret SS10 Hebe dress to last night’s Genie Awards in Toronto. With a bit of avant garde detail on the hip namely luxurious draping and folds and a eye-catching bright pink clutch, the fashion-forward former model proves she knows how to keep it interesting. And for beauty, the Inglourious Basterds star was smart to keep things classically elegant with a slick updo, light pink lip, and subtle smokey eye. Kruger’s graphic inspiration turned out to be rather hypnotic. Her best accessory of the night? That looker Joshua Jackson on her arm. What do you think of this coordinating couple? Tell us in the comments.