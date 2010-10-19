Diane Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow And Anna Kendrick Battle It Out

Diane Kruger, Anna Kendrick and Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Jeff Vespa, Getty Images For Elle Magazine

Last night marked Elle Magazine’s 17th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills and all sorts of pretty ladies turned out but the ones we’re focusing on are those that opted for some minimal yet boldly colored looks by Calvin Klein and Reem Acra.

Diane Kruger is just one of those girls who always looks perfect maybe it’s the model background or the European heritage. I’m not much for the pink but this electric version on such a simple shift just comes off cool. The face of Calvin’s pulled back hair is natural and the nude shoes just work.

Anna Kendrick is embracing being young and cute in Hollywood in Reem Acra, but something about that tulle over the boobs just isn’t happening for me. The color is stunning and I dig her pink lip, but overall I’d go for a lighter shoe and maybe a cuff bracelet?

Gwyneth can still look regal in orange, and that deserves a whole GOOP post to itself. With her grown out bob, perfectly smoky eye and easy strappy shoes, this New York girl is pulling off easy breezy Cali in Calvin like she hangs out in Venice on the regular.

I still have to give the win to Pacey Witter’s girlfriend and the star of Inglourious Basterds who is proving how to be a woman in Hollywood in the loveliest way possible.

