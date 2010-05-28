Diane Kruger Claims Karl Lagerfeld Is Like A Step Dad, Gary Coleman Dead at 42

Celeb photog Annie Leibovitz had reportedly fallen into the starving artist category. Turns out her mo’ money problems may be the result of mismanagement by shady financial advisor Kenneth Starr. Other star Starr advisee Uma Thurman should check her bank balance. (WWD)

Child star Gary Coleman passed away at age 42, after suffering intracranial brain bleeding. RIP (CNN)

Inglourious Basterds stunner Diane Kruger tells Vogue UK she considers fellow German Karl Lagerfeld to be “like a stepfather to me.” We wish we had that kind of relationship with the Kaiser.

And in news that only effects a very small number of wealthy US suburbanites, WSJ has an expos on the new denim-welcome policy at ritzy country clubs. Trs shocking.

For those still holding steadfast to the no-white-pre-Memorial-Day rule, Refinery 29 has you covered just in time with a white dresses for summer round-up.

Suzy Menkes can hardly hide her glee at the recent trend toward hiring brand savvy talented designers to helm venerable houses rather than “star designers picked to create buzz.” (New York Times)

