Diane Kruger, Blake Lively, and More Shine at Chanel Benefit

A beautiful fall evening deemed perfect weather for Chanel’s Fete d’Hiver Benefit at the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City last night. Blake Lively, Leigh Lezark and hostess Diane Kruger shined like stars decked in marvelous attire; making the celebration a hit. The festivities took place in order to celebrate fine jewelry and to benefit Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center–always a great excuse to throw a bash. What can we say, Karl knows best–check out some of our favorite looks below.

Blake Lively

Leigh Lezark

Charlotte Ronson

Nina Garcia