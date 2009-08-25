Diana Dondoe for Costume National

Ad campaigns bring out a lot of emotions for us, at least the good ones do. When the first glimpses of the campaigns for the new season arrive, it is all excitement and anticipation. Then, with the first images of exotic locations comes longing for a vacation, and with pictures of the most amazing handbags comes serious shopping envy. That’s not to mention the serious confusion we get with awkward poses and superstitious fright from spooky props.

Perhaps the hardest emotion to conjure is simply making us feel cool by looking at your ad and that’s just what Costume National‘s campaign, shot by Glen Luchford, starring Diana Dondoe, does.

Next time I’m in need for a good tousle (which is right now), I’ll be turning to T3’s Orlando Pita’ Refreshing Volumizing Dry Shampoo. Now all that’s left is a boyfriend blazer and some sweet glasses.

