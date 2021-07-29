Are Love Is Blind’s Diamond & Rumeal Still Together? He Ditched Her at the Finale Party

Warning: Love Is Blind After the Altar spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the dramatic After the Altar finale, you may want to know if Diamond and Rumeal are still together from Love Is Blind or whether their romance ended as soon as he closed the elevator doors without her.

Diamond Jack was a contestant on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020. She met and got engaged to Carlton Morton in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Diamond and Carlton honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. While other couples returned to Atlanta together, where they moved into apartments with each other and got married, Diamond and Carlton’s love story ended on their honeymoon. While in Mexico, Carlton told Diamond he’s bisexual, which led to an argument between the two and their eventual breakup.

Though Diamond’s relationship didn’t make it far on Love Is Blind the first time, she returned to the show for its three-episode After the Altar special in July 2021, where she was introduced to Rumeal, a friend of former Love Is Blind contestant Ebony Alexis. Diamond and Rumeal hit it off when Ebony introduced them at drinks. Diamond then invited Rumeal to the Love Is Blind finale party, which was a two-year wedding anniversary celebration for the married couples from season 1: Barnett and Amber; and Lauren and Cameron.

Are Diamond and Rumeal still together from Love Is Blind?

So…are Diamond and Rumeal still together from Love Is Blind? Well, things didn’t look good for them after the finale. At the finale party, Ebony asked Rumeal how he felt because he didn’t know anyone from the cast. He responded with a nonchalant answer with how he’d rather be on his phone or with his friend, Brett, than get to know any of the cast members. “I’ma chill at the bar, with my phone, talk to my man Brett. It’s probably gonna look bad. ‘This n— is on his phone the whole time,” Rumeal told Ebony. “I don’t see myself, ‘Hey, what y’all talking about?’ You know? I don’t give a fuck.”

It was clear that Rumeal didn’t want to be at the party, and Diamond could tell. Not too long later, Rumeal could be seen leaving the party alone without Diamond. The camera shows him walk past the guests to the elevator as Diamond watches him leave and go down the elevator. Diamond is then seen crying to Lauren and Ebony about how Rumeal hurt her. “I don’t like your friend. He said, ‘I’m ready to go. I don’t want to be here.’ He’s not having a good time clearly,” she said in tears. “And he don’t wanna be here so…I mean, it hurts.”

So are Diamond and Rumeal still together? That part is unclear, but from the looks of it, Diamond doesn’t follow Rumeal on Instagram, so our guess is no. (Ebony also doesn’t seem to follow him.) The Love Is Blind: After the Altar finale filmed around October 2020. In her confessional, Diamond confirmed that her relationship with Rumeal “did not go well.” She said, “Unfortunately, everything did not go well with Rumeal and myself. I thought this night was going to be amazing, maybe end it with a nice kiss. Maybe end it with a future with Rumeal. But it has not.”

Diamond later told Ebony and Lauren about how “hurtful” Rumeal’s behavior was. “To hear him say, ‘I don’t want to be here. I’m ready to go.’ Like, wow,” she said. “The crazy part is the fact that I haven’t spoken to him since Sunday. I thought that was very strange. I was literally looking at my phone like, ‘Damn, is he gonna text me? What’s up?’ Most guys who are interested, they message. After speaking with you, you said he was interested. So I just knew he was gonna contact me or hit me up but that never happened. I had to message him today. I think if I had never messaged him, he would’ve never reached out.”

While Diamond and Rumeal aren’t still together, she’s still not done searching for love. “It’s extremely hard to find a good quality man. Honestly. The key word is ‘quality,'” she said. “I’ve been searching high and low. I’ve literally followed every rule in the rule book of how to find a man, and it’s just devastating to me that I’m still single over 30 right now.”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available to stream on Netflix.