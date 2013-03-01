Diamond Month On The Vivant Starts Now!



Starting now, and ending at the end of March, The Vivant will highlight the sparkling gem that has captivated shoppers for generations. It’s a little something we like to call Diamond Month. We’ll be writing about collectors with a penchant for diamonds, jewelry designers who love the sparkly gem, and the craziest items that you can imagine that are made of diamonds ($250,000 nail polish anyone?).

At this point, you may be wondering: Why diamonds? Why now? Well, for the most part we simply love our diamonds (don’t deny it, you do too). Because of that we hope to give readers the 411 on how to best buy diamonds themselves—we’ve certainly had those moments wondering what VVS actually means.

Want to share your diamond adventures with us? Tweet us @TheVivant and use the hashtag #diamondmonth.