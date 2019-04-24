Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend—Especially If That Girl Is Born in April

Scroll To See More Images

Diamonds have long been a girl’s best friend—unless that girl was on a budget, in which case crystals that look like diamonds were probably her bank account-friendly bestie. But April babies know diamonds are more than just our collective BFF. They’re April’s birthstone. Which makes now the perfect time to stock up on all the diamond jewelry you’ve had your eye on, especially if you (or a clear gem-obsessed loved one) have a birthday coming up.

Need a last-minute gift for a friend born in April? Stock up on diamond jewelry. Need to buy something for a family member you don’t know all that well? Stock up on some (simple! no-fail!) diamond jewelry. Want to treat yourself to some pretty pieces you’ve been eyeing since 2019 started? Make like your birthday’s in April, and stock up on diamond jewelry. You can always find some excuse to buy that necklace, or that bracelet, or those earrings you’ve desperately wanted to add to your closet for a long, long time. But April makes that excuse even easier to come by—even if, by an accident of birth, you find yourself tied to some other stone.

The biggest setback to diamond jewelry shopping is, of course, that diamonds are really fucking expensive. Real ones can run you at least a month’s rent—and we’re talking New York rent, not even the semi-affordable kind. But again, crystals have long offered us all a way to have our cake and eat it, too—in this case, to have beautiful jewelry and maintain good credit, too. Because there are all kinds of genuinely budget-friendly, genuinely beautiful clear gem pieces on offer, just waiting to be snatched up.

1. Ornamental Post Earring Set, $48 at Anthropologie

Aesthetic-agnostic studs make for truly great gifts.

2. Carrie Elizabeth Jewelry Chunky Star Set Diamond Band, $169 at Local Eclectic

A diamond ring for the shopper who prefers shine to sparkle.

3. Dannijo Eloise Drop Earrings, $318 at Anthropologie

Veritable Barbie earrings, sure to turn heads wherever you go.

4. La Kaiser Gold Diamond Ice Queen Ring, $1,700 at Local Eclectic

For a small fortune, you can score this stunning little number—and be able to tell everyone you’re an “ice queen.”

5. Bright Like a Diamond Diamante Choker Necklace, $15 at Nasty Gal

Part of the charm of this necklace is that it doesn’t look like it was crafted from real diamonds.

6. Eyal Front-Back Earrings, $188 at Anthropologie

An earring that combines April’s birthstone with one of it’s sub-birthstones, opal.

7. La Kaiser Caribbean Sunrise Ring, $1,500 at Local Eclectic

So vibrant it might just put a smile on your face every time you look down.

8. Liars & Lovers Rhinestone Drop Statement Earrings, $11.50 at ASOS

Extra AF—in the most delightful way possible.

9. Lulu Frost Gold Diamond Pisces Ring, $645 at Local Eclectic

Wear your heart on your sleeve—and your zodiac sign on your hand.

10. True Decadence Pink Rhinestone Drop Earrings, $16 at ASOS

All kinds of cute. (And even better—all kinds of affordable.)

11. Everett Vega Tapering Diamond Ring, $950 at Local Eclectic

Stunning—but low-key enough to wear on the daily.

12. Ori Post Earrings, $118 at Anthropologie

Another opal-diamond combo, for all you April babies out there.

13. Mega Rhinestone Choker, $35 at Topshop

A veritably palatial choker.

14. Liars & Lovers Rhinestone Chunky Hoop Earrings, $11 at ASOS

Because heart-shaped jewelry is somehow more fun when it’s not Valentine’s Day.

15. Curve Color Jewel Ring, $8 at ASOS

A ring for the shopper who loves every stone as much as they love diamonds.

16. Carrie Elizabeth Jewelry Moonstone and Diamond Hexagon Earrings, $194 at Local Eclectic

Studs worthy of any semi-fancy event on your calendar.

17. Carrie Elizabeth Jewelry Chunky Scattered Diamonds Stacking Ring, $156 at Local Eclectic

Feel like you’re gazing into the night sky every time you look at your hand.

18. Warehouse Baguette Stone Hoop Earrings, $11 at ASOS

Not your average hoop earrings.

19. La Kaiser Diamond Cote D’Azur Pendant, $590 at Local Eclectic

Part pendant necklace, part choker—all cute.

20. Delicate Jewels Stud Earrings, $6.50 at ASOS

So affordable there’s basically no reason not to buy them.

21. Lust & Luster Simple Gold Band with Diamonds, $350 at Local Eclectic

As fit for a wedding as it is for everyday wear.

22. Kingsley Ryan Crystal Triangle Stud Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette perfect for gifting.

23. Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Charm and Pearl Necklace, $29 at ASOS

Charm necklaces are seeing a resurrection, and this is one of the most maximalist takes we’ve seen yet.

24. Liesel Love Diamond Baguette Studs, $390 at Local Eclectic

If you’re willing to spend a little extra, these are sure to delight anyone you give them to.

25. Alula Rhinestone Celestial Anklet, $14 at Lulus

Anklets are happening—and this crystal-covered rendition offers a particularly delicate way into the trend.

26. Liars & Lovers Rhinestone Oval Hoop Earrings, $8 at ASOS

Is it just us, or are hoops more fun when they’re doused with sparkle?

27. Square Jewel Crystal Band, $8 at ASOS

Turn heads, and let them think it’s real.

28. Dannijo Kelly Hoop Earrings, $208 at Anthropologie

The perfect blend of bold style and delicate glitzy glamour.

29. Dannijo Betsy Necklace, $398 at Anthropologie

Turquoise and diamonds are a semi-surprising match made in style heaven.

30. Vintage Style Cameo Stud Earrings, $7.50 at ASOS

The classic cameo, rendered contemporary-kitsch.

31. La Kaiser Gold Diamond Sunflower Ring, $520 at Local Eclectic

A more affordable genuinely diamond-encrusted piece.

32. Diamonds Are Forever Circle Earrings, $8 at Nasty Gal

Turn heads every time you turn your own.

33. Shashi Starburst Diamond Bracelet, $78 at Local Eclectic

A different approach to star jewelry.

34. Gjenmi Jewelry Orbit Diamond Ring, $1,968 at Local Eclectic

The recipient of this stunning, sparkly gift is sure to appreciate it.

35. Chain Drop Crystal Earrings, $22 at Topshop

An aughts-inspired relic we can actually imagine wearing in 2019.

36. Crystal Celestial Charm Earrings, $29 at ASOS

Keep your head in the clouds—and between the moon and stars.

37. Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Heart Pendant Necklace, $19 at ASOS

The classic locket, reimagined with 2019 in mind.

38. The M Jewelers Pave Ravello Medium Hoop Earring, $130 at Urban Outfitters

A maximalist jewelry moment we’re very here for.

39. Plum Drop Earrings, $198 at Anthropologie

A nod to 2019’s tropical trend, without skewing too literal.

40. La Kaiser Gold Diamond Trio Ring, $249 at Local Eclectic

Absolute minimalist beauty.

41. Hammered Shape Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

For the shopper who can never choose between pearls and crystals.

42. Crystal Band Ring, $12 at Topshop

A low-key band, fit for the lover of metal.

43. Jewel Detail Oversized Hoops, $9 at ASOS

Oversized hoops are fun. Oversized hoops covered in crystals are even more fun.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.