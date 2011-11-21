Diablo Cody On ‘Sweet Valley’ Movie: ‘Feast For The Senses’

My late childhood and early teen years are littered with memories of Backstreet Boys sing-alongs, a Spice Girls phase during which I collected Skechers platform sneakers, and hours spent devouring the Sweet Valley High books. So when Huffington Post quoted Diablo Cody describing her vision for her upcoming movie adaptation of the young adult series, I was breathlessly ecstatic. And I wasn’t alone. For anyone in their 20s and early 30s, Sweet Valley High IS and was a serious rite of passage.

In an interview with Indiewire Cody says, “I want it to be to the ’80s what ‘American Graffiti’ as to the early ’60s. I want it to be looking back on a really cool time and enjoying yourself and I want it to be glamorous and colorful and bubblegum and a feast for the senses. That’s my plan.”

Sounds good to me.

Now the question is, from the many, many, many books in the series, how will Cody manage to string together a cohesive plot? Might we suggest Elizabeth Wakefield’s post-coma transformation into a boy-hungry bomb shell a la Jessica? Or how about the one where bad-boy Bruce loses the love of his life following a coke bender and an unexpected heart issue? (If you don’t know what I’m talking about I suggest you hightail it over to the nearest Barnes & Noble and snag a few books from the series. You won’t regret it.)

OMG! Lila Fowler in all her bitchy glory! Enid being boring Enid! Fiat Spiders and lariat necklaces! Um, are you as excited as we are for this movie or what? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Image courtesy of Random House.