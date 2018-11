Object Of Desire

DI Steven Alan for Uniqlo orange gingham check blouse, $27.95, at uniqlo.com

Reason #1

Uniqlo’s Designer Invitation Project brings some of our favorite brands (who isn’t addicted to Steven Alan shirts?) at the mass retailer’s friendly prices.

Reason #2

The line includes several different blouses and dresses for girls as well as shirts for men.

Reason #3

This playful gingham top fits right in with the picnic fantasies we’ve been having lately.