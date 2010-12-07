StyleCaster
Share

D&G’s Madonna-Free Ads, Model For OC!

What's hot
StyleCaster

D&G’s Madonna-Free Ads, Model For OC!

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Attention hipsters the world over (who happen to be a sample size), you may just get your 15 minutes care of Opening Ceremony. The downtown boutique is casting for their Pendleton Meets Opening Ceremony Spring lookbook. Bon Chance! (Opening Ceremony Facebook)

107072 1291747035 D&Gs Madonna Free Ads, Model For OC!

  • Keira Knightley looks super hot and vampy on the January cover of Vogue UK. The mag is also honoring deceased photog Corrine Day. (Vogue UK)

107071 1291747023 D&Gs Madonna Free Ads, Model For OC!

  • Katy Perry apparently is looking to out vamp Keira on the cover of Loaded with an S&M twist. (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
107073 1291747412 D&Gs Madonna Free Ads, Model For OC!

  • RT @Jxxsy [Natalie Joos] @bunnyBISOUS what does FF mean? Let’s shoot this weekend! R u free? #twitteristhenewemail

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Check out Dree Hemingway and Derek Blasberg at the Playboy party in Miami, filmed by Billy Farrell. It’s actually really funny.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share