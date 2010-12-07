D&G’s Madonna-Free Ads, Model For OC!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

D&G dropped Madonna for some younger hotties. Izabel Goulart, Isabeli Fontana, Alessandra Ambrosio and Maryna Linchuk’s first ad is out. (Fashionologie)

Attention hipsters the world over (who happen to be a sample size), you may just get your 15 minutes care of Opening Ceremony. The downtown boutique is casting for their Pendleton Meets Opening Ceremony Spring lookbook. Bon Chance! (Opening Ceremony Facebook)

Keira Knightley looks super hot and vampy on the January cover of Vogue UK. The mag is also honoring deceased photog Corrine Day. (Vogue UK)

Katy Perry apparently is looking to out vamp Keira on the cover of Loaded with an S&M twist. (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!



RT @karenrobinovitz A moment w @galadarling black brass knuckle earrings. http://plixi.com/p/61567018 That girl knows her way around some accessories.

RT @WhoWhatWear Enabler! 🙂 RT @shopbop: go for it!! RT @WhoWhatWear Dillema: the amazing leather @InsideDVF party skirt I’m stalking is on sale at @shopbop Not a dilemma, a holiday miracle!

RT @FaranKrentcil I stayed up all night taking screen shots of the uncut “Factory Girl.” I am not ashamed. http://tinyurl.com/factorymovie Sounds like a lovely Monday.

RT @AskMrMickey [Mickey Boardman] I’m having a very hard time imagining @BarneysNY without @JulieGilhart I think we all do.

RT @Jxxsy [Natalie Joos] @bunnyBISOUS what does FF mean? Let’s shoot this weekend! R u free? #twitteristhenewemail

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Check out Dree Hemingway and Derek Blasberg at the Playboy party in Miami, filmed by Billy Farrell. It’s actually really funny.

