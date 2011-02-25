D&G Fall 2011: Proenza & Prada Spring ’11 Meet Sesame Street

Remember when you were in elementary school and September meant shopping for back-to-school clothes and supplies? Well, D&G’s Fall 2011 collection is definitely channeling those childhood days, with Crayola-bright colors, prints and accessories boasting every letter of the alphabet. There were even letters littering the runway!

Although this nostalgic collection is pretty unique, I couldn’t help but notice plenty of similarities between it and two of last season’s most lauded collections Prada and Proenza Schouler. The neon colors were almost identical, and D&G replaced the monkeys, bananas and wide stripes that Prada showed with the ABCs. It’s almost as if the two collections had a baby and are currently teaching it to read.

Despite the flashback to my Sesame Street days, I’m really loving the continuation of brights and bold prints for fall. Click through to see how the D&G collection stands up to Proenza and Prada Spring 2011, and let us know which of the three you like best!

While we’re on the topic of Sesame Street, how amazing would it have been if the run-of-show read, “This collection was brought to you by the letters D and G?”

All photos via Imaxtree