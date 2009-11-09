D&G Dolce and Gabbana Brings on Madonna as New Face

Madonna is Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring 2010 face. Since hearing that she was replaced by Louis Vuitton, we wondered what she would do next; now we know.

Steven Klein shot the ads last week in New York, according to New York Magazine.

In the ads, Madonna gets in touch with her Italian roots. “As Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2010 Collection returned to the Italian roots of the brand, evoking its strong heritage and revisiting iconic pieces such as the corset (the designer’s finale was composed solely of corsets) it seemed only fitting that Madonna, who embodies both the strong sensuality of the brand and who shares an Italian heritage with the designers, should be the one to showcase the Sicilian-inspired collection,” according to the company’s online magazine, Swide.