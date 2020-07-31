Desi Perkins’ New Sunglasses Line DEZI Is Here & I Bought 3 Pairs

When it comes to accessories, nothing—and I mean nothing—beats sunglasses. They’re the quintessential cherry on top of every outfit, and one can never have too many pairs. Though I’m currently staring at my 30+ pairs of sunglasses right now, I can’t wait to add every single piece from Desi Perkins’ new DEZI sunglasses line to the mix. (Like I said, there’s no such thing as too many sunnies!) The content creator has just launched her own fashion and lifestyle brand, and she’s starting it out with some seriously gorgeous sunglasses. Now that’s a way to kick off an incredible brand, if you ask me.

Desi Perkins is not only a content creator with over 8.5 million followers (!!) across all of social media, but she’s also the CEO and artistic director for her new brand. DEZI is the culmination of all the relationships Perkins has built throughout the years in the fashion and beauty communities, and I’m so stoked to see her vision come to life. If the rest of DEZI is as good as these swoon-worthy sunglasses, we’re all in for a major treat.

In terms of all the designs, too, Desi Perkins kept her followers and subscribers in mind. She says, “As much as they may not realize, this creation process has been completely collaborative with my subscribers. Seeing every DM, every YouTube comment, what they loved and what they didn’t…I don’t want to tell anyone who the DEZI customer is; I want to see how the customer brings DEZI to life.”

The entire line has been teased on social media for a while, but we can finally shop it all right now. (!!) With six different styles in 26 different colorways, these sunglasses are definitely a must-have accessory for any wardrobe. They’ll run you between $65 and $85—so you know they’re great quality, but you also don’t have to spend your entire paycheck on them. We love to see it.

I’ve gone ahead and picked out some of my absolute favorite pairs below (because we all know how much I love a good pair of sunnies), so start here, then head on over to the DEZI site to shop the entire line before it sells out. This collection is sure to fly off the virtual shelves, so go ahead and treat yourself ASAP.

1. Fall Back (In Classic Tortoise & Brown Gradient)

You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic tortoise sunglasses, and this pair is definitely one of the most elevated versions I’ve seen. Swooning for days.

2. On Read (In BB Blue Quartz & Smoke Gradient)

Ugh, I am so obsessed with this light blue quartz color on the DEZI On Read sunglasses. It feels very ’90s meets 2020 in the best way.

3. 2000s (In Rose Gold & Rose Gradient)

This pair of rimless sunglasses makes me want to throw on some music from 2003 and have a dance party in my bedroom right freakin’ now. So, so cute.

4. Harper (In Black & Smoke Gradient)

The Harper sunglasses from DEZI might just be my favorite shape in the collection. I’m a huge fan of oversized sunnies, so this pair (in all the colors) is definitely getting added to my cart.

5. Charge It (In Dark Roast & Dark Smoke)

There’s something so elegant, sultry and cool about the DEZI Charge It sunglasses—especially in this dark roast and dark smoke hue.

6. Top Shelf (In Gold & G15 Gradient)

No sunglasses collection is complete without a pair of chic aviators, and DEZI has just about perfected the style. I’m a big fan of this neutral gold hue that transitions from summer to fall effortlessly.

