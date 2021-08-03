Devon Lee Carlson For Marc Jacobs Includes A Bag That Doubles As A Necklace

Scroll To See More Images

Today is Devon Lee Carlson’s birthday, but I feel like we’re the ones getting presents. The Devon Lee Carlson For Marc Jacobs collection is above-and-beyond cute, and with every piece under $225, it’s pretty easy to justify snagging something—especially when I tell you all the tea about the Devon Charm Purse.

But before I dive in, some of you might be wondering who Devon Lee Carlson is. To be honest, I didn’t know about her either! I had to ask my Gen Z friends, who quickly filled me in on the fact that Carlson is a well-known influencer and model, not to mention the co-founder of Wildflower Cases.

Carlson’s popularity has been on a steady rise since the start of the summer, but teaming up with Marc Jacobs is certainly her biggest opportunity to date—and she’s positively nailed it. A small-but-mighty collection of eight pieces with major Y2K vibes perfectly mirrors Carlson’s personal style without sacrificing Marc Jacobs’ own aesthetic.

My favorite piece? Obviously, it’s the Devon Charm Purse. Available in black and bubblegum pink and inspired by an older Marc purse from Carlson’s own wardrobe, this simple shoulder bag features a silver charm bracelet-style strap that can be removed from the bag and worn as a necklace.

Honestly? Why has this never been done before. It’s such a simple idea, but one that manages to both lean into the charm trend and elevate the shoulder bag trend, all at the same time. Bravo, Devon!

Like I said, I just found out she exists, but I already know I’ll be buying this damn bag. Here’s hoping her loyal Gen Z fans don’t sell it out before I get the chance! Other pieces in the collection include a zip-up track suit, an oversized tee, a graphic matching shorts set and an edgy LBD.

Below, read on to shop the rest of the collection, available now on the Marc Jacobs site.

Devon Slip Dress

This edged-up little black dress features a tie back, ruffled blue trim and some subtle red M charms.

Devon Baby Tee + Shrunken Shorts

Talk about the cutest matching set ever! This baby tee features graphics by Elliot Shield and pairs perfectly with the orange matching shorts (which give me Soffe vibes in all the right ways).

Devon Charm Purse

If you don’t like bubblegum pink, the Charm Purse also comes in classic black with silver charm hardware.

Devon Cropped Zip Hoodie + Sweatpants

Chic sweatsuits are in for life, so this zip-up hoodie and matching sweats

Devon Oversized Tee

Need a new tee? This one sports a massive diamonte star with the Marc Jacobs logo plastered across the front and back.