Devin Booker Just Unfollowed Ex Kendall Jenner A Day After Her Date With Bad Bunny

Moving on. Devin Booker reacted to Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny. Eagle-eyed fans saw something suspicious on the Phoenix Suns basketball player’s social media accounts.

Kendall and Devin started dating in June 2020. The 818 Tequila founder opened up about her relationship with the NBA player on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022, when she was promoting her family’s show The Kardashians. Jimmy asked if Kendall watches Devin’s games when he’s on the court. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said. When asked if she was a sports nut, she responded, “Yeah. I’ve always been a fan of basketball. With Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.” The two reportedly broke up in October 2022 and Kendall moved on really quickly with Latin music superstar Bad Bunny.

So how did Devin Booker react to Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny? Read more below to find out.

How did Devin Booker react to Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny?

How did Devin Booker react to Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny? Well, he unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram. He also unfollowed her BFF Hailey Bieber. He apparently didn’t unfollow Kendall’s tequila brand’s Instagram. Kendall did the exact same and unfollowed her ex right back.

Fans took to Reddit to offer their commentary on the situation. One user posted, “Yikes he seems bothered and it’s kinda petty to unfollow Hailey too (and also to exclude Justin even though he was at the double date dinner). Wonder how long it takes before Kendall unfollows now, and if the sisters who follow him do too.” Another fan pointed out that Kendall had already unfollowed him.

The Kardashians star and the “Tití Me Pregunto” singer was seen walking out of Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California on February 18, 2023, according to TMZ. The two left after Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen walking out of the same restaurant on a supposed double date. Kendall left right before Bad Bunny through a different exit with security in tow. Kendall was wearing leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket while Bad Bunny wore a similar color palette with a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.

According to several sources to People, on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” added another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

On November 21, 2022, People reported that Devin and Kendall split for good in October 2022. Sources described the two as being very occupied by their occupations and endeavors. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. Another source said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Another source confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight. “Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” the source dished in November 2022. “They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.” The source also noted that “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.” The pair broke up earlier in the year in July 2022 but reconciled in August 2022. “Kendall is in great spirits since the split,” an insider told E! News at the time. “She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work,” they continued, noting that “she’s not really open to dating right now.”

Kendall and Devin broke up the first time because they weren’t on the same track. Entertainment Tonight reported that the two broke up on June 22, 2022. The Kardashians star reportedly believed that their vision for the future is no longer aligned. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one insider shared, while another claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

However, the breakup was short-lived and the two were reunited just days after it was announced to the world. The couple was seen at SoHo House in Malibu, CA on Sunday, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, the (former) couple were giving each other “flirty looks.” Over the weekend, Kendall posted a nude picture of herself on a tanning bed on Instagram, and Devin liked the post. Though there’s no confirmation if the two are still a couple, the pair are enjoying their time together regardless of relationship status.

The two were also spotted in the Hamptons, New York, on the Fourth of July Weekend together. A source close to the two told E! News on July 6, 2022, that the model and basketball player went to Fanatics owner Michael Rubin’s party. “Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael’s party together and were hanging out by each other’s sides a majority of the night. They were with a group of friends but they weren’t trying to hide that they were there together.” The source continued, “Kendall was holding on to Devin’s arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute. They both were hanging out at the bar taking shots of 818 Tequila and Devin was grabbing rosé for them to also drink. Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him throughout the night.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.