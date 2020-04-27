You’re Not the Only One Who Thinks Devi & Ben Have Sexual Tension in ‘Never Have I Ever’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever season 1. You’re not the only one who thinks Devi and her rival, Ben, have sexual tension in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. So…do Devi and Ben get together in Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Well, they don’t don’t get together.

Never Have I Ever, which premiered on April 27 and is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl from Sherman Oaks, California, who’s as uncool as one can expect from the lead of a teen rom com. Most of the episodes explore Devi’s relationship with her crush, Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the hottest guy in school who she wants to lose her virginity to. But there’s also another boy in the picture: Ben Gross, Devi’s rival and the only student at her high school who can match her in intelligence.

For most of the series, Ben and Devi are mortal enemies, especially after Devi embarrasses Ben at a Model U.N. conference after she learns that he spread a rumor that she had sex with Paxton (which Devi lied about to her friends.) Ben is also the one who came up with the name the U.N. (which is short for the “Unfuckable Nerds” to describe Devi and her friends, Eleanor and Fabiola. So, yeah, Devi and Ben don’t have the best relationship. But they do become close toward the end of the season when they work out their differences.

Ben even invites Devi to stay at his house after Devi runs away from home when her mother tells her they’re moving to India. Ben also helps Devi repair her relationship with her mom and Eleanor and Fabiola, all of whom she pushes away. In the final moments of the show, Ben drives Devi from Sherman Oaks to Malibu, so she can apologize to her mom and help her spread the ashes of her late father (who passed away of a heart attack months before the events of the show) into the ocean. When Devi realizes that Ben didn’t leave once he dropped her off, she kisses him, which hints at a romance between the two in the next season (if there is one.) Devi and Ben aren’t dating yet, but the seeds are planted.

However, Maitreyi Ramakrishna, who plays Devi, told StyleCaster in an April 2020 interview that she isn’t a fan of Devi and Ben (or Devi and Paxton.) She would like Devi to be single, until the character figures out how to love herself, which we can stand behind.

“I’ve been asked if I’m Team Daxton or Team Bevi. I’m like, ‘That’s disgusting. That sounds lame.’ Personally, I’m Team Devi,” she said. “I can’t say either of them I think she needs to figure out herself and also make it up to Eleanor and Fabiola. She still has some work to do with her homegirls who have been there since day one.”