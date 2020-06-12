We’re Also Obsessed With Knowing if ‘Dating Around’s Deva & Maria Are Still Together

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dating Around season 2 on Netflix. Let’s cut to the chase. Episode 3 of Dating Around‘s second season is the best episode, so we have to know: Are Deva and Maria still together after Dating Around season 2?! Allow us to investigate (a.k.a. stalk their social medias for any shred of evidence.)

Dating Around, which premiered its second season on Friday, June 12, follows one single on five blind dates. The dates occur one after another, and after a week of dates, the single choose the person they want to go on a second date with, which is revealed in the final minutes of the episode. Each season is set in a different city (season 2 is in New Orleans, while season 1 was in New York city), and each episode is centered on a different person. Episode 3 is about Deva Mahal, a professional singer and the daughter of blues legend Taj Mahal, though her dates don’t know that until she mentions that her father is famous and they press her on who it is.

Deva’s five dates are Toure, Rueben, Maria, True and Brooke, and she’s the only lead to date both genders in her Dating Around episode. In the episode, Deva, who grew up in Harlem, New York, opens up about how she started to make music after she was bullied as a kid. Before the show, she also dated someone for six and a half years. She also explained how she doesn’t consider herself bisexual, but is simply attracted to people, no matter what gender they are.

In the end, Deva chooses Maria, an artist whose name she recognizes. She even tells Maria that she bought one of the eye masks she designed for her roommate. Maria and Deva immediately bond on their love of people, no matter their gender identity, and at the end of their date, they share a sweet kiss at a fountain after throwing a coin inside without telling each other their wish. They also share another kiss at the end of the night when Deva drops Maria off in a car and they exchange numbers. At the end of the episode, Deva and Maria reunite to ride bikes around New Orleans.

So are they still together? We don’t know for sure, but the signs point to yes! Or at least, they’re still friends with each other. A week before season 2 premiered, Deva shared two posts, announcing that she was on Dating Around. “So I did a thing… See what happens on June 12th. Watch the trailer,” she captioned one of the posts.

“Did I let her kiss me?! Tune in tomorrow for Dating Around on Netflix to find out. 🌶🙃,” she captioned another post, which included a clip of Maria asking Deva for a kiss. If you look at the first post, Maria, whose full name is Maria Sandhammer, liked it. Though she didn’t like Deva’s post of the trailer, their social media interaction hints that they’re at least still in contact. Maria and Deva also follow each other on Instagram, so it’s clear that they’ve maintained a relationship after the show. Maria has also liked several of Deva’s posts, dating back to as early as December 2019. The same goes for Deva’s likes on Maria’s Instagram.

While we won’t know for sure until Maria or Deva confirms it themselves, we say that their relationship looks a lot better than other Dating Around contestants.