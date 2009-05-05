Details for the Woodstock 40th Anniversary

With its 40th anniversary upon us, event coordinators are organizing an homage to the 1969 pivotal music counter culture event Woodstock. Just as in 1969, the Woodstock anniversary tribute festival will be held in upstate New York at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. And, just as in 1969, Levon Helm, Paul Kanter and Country Joe McDonald will be present and performing on August 15th.

Maybe it’s because the acts that made Woodstock a culture shock have aged or because people don’t take as kindly to running around in their own refuse like they used to, Woodstocks after 1969 are often a disappointment to attendees. Of course the re-creation of the clusterfuck of Woodstock will never even vaguely resemble the original especially as Levon Helm will not arrive with The Band but with the Levon Helm Band and Paul Kanter of Jefferson Airplane will perform as Jefferson Starship.

It’s disheartening to know that our generation is getting the low-fat, sugar free, soy version of Woodstock while past generations had the high fat with marijuana sprinkles version.