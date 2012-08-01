Find Out Where Robert Pattinson’s Hiding Out From Kristen Stewart

Where do broken hearts go? While most of us end up camping out on a friend’s couch when we’re going through a messy break-up, that’s not the case if you’re young, rich, and famous. On the heels of the news that his girlfriend Kristen Stewart cheated on him with her married former director Rupert Sanders, her boyfriend and Twilight costar Robert Pattinson has been seeking refuge from the drama in a very luxe way.

According to Us Weekly (who broke the story of K-Stew’s adulterous dalliances), Rob is hiding out at the Ojai, California ranch of actress Reese Witherspoon, with whom he became close while filming Water for Elephants. While his new scenic surroundings are nothing but tranquil, Rob is still reportedly a “total mess.” Meanwhile, K-Stew apparently won’t leave him be, and is constantly calling and texting him begging for forgiveness. We hate to be the ones to have to quote Joni Mitchell here, but: “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone?”

Whether or not the two lovebirds find a way to work it out, we think it’s absolutely honorable — not to mention adorable — that Reese and Rob have remained close enough that she’s willing to offer up her palatial pad for his recuperation. Also of note is the fact that multiple online sources have been referring to Reese’s place as a “cabin.” We don’t know of many cabins that cost $7 million and appear in Elle Decor, but Hollywood’s crazy, kids.