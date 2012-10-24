All the Details (and Photos!) of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Fairytale Wedding

It’s finally here! Today, People released exclusive images and details about one of the most talked-about celebrity nuptials of the year: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. The former “7th Heaven” star and the musician/fashion designer/actor tied the knot on October 19 after dating on and off since January 2007. Below are all the key details from the wedding, and click through the gallery above to check out photos of their big day!

Yes, she wore pink . Stylist Bobbie Thomas’ blog post yesterday was right. Biel opted for a non-traditional Giambattista Valli couture gown. She wore yellow and pink diamond rose gold earrings by Hollywood favorite Martin Katz. Her “something borrowed” was a family heirloom — a pink pearl bracelet from her mother.

. Stylist Bobbie Thomas’ blog post yesterday was right. Biel opted for a non-traditional Giambattista Valli couture gown. She wore yellow and pink diamond rose gold earrings by Hollywood favorite Martin Katz. Her “something borrowed” was a family heirloom — a pink pearl bracelet from her mother. He wore Tom Ford . Timberlake helped design his handsome tux. His groomsmen wore Tom Ford as well.

. Timberlake helped design his handsome tux. His groomsmen wore Tom Ford as well. He sang as she walked down the aisle . What else would we expect from Timberlake? “That definitely started the tears,” Biel said. “Grown men were weeping!” Timberlake added.

. What else would we expect from Timberlake? “That definitely started the tears,” Biel said. “Grown men were weeping!” Timberlake added. The wedding was in Puglia, Italy . Known for its olive oil, Puglia is one of the most desirable locations in Italy. “We wanted to create a time for our family and friends to say goodbye to their lives and really feel like they were on vacation,” Biel said.

. Known for its olive oil, Puglia is one of the most desirable locations in Italy. “We wanted to create a time for our family and friends to say goodbye to their lives and really feel like they were on vacation,” Biel said. It was a star-studded event . Guests included Jimmy Fallon , Andy Samberg , Timbaland , Beverley Mitchell and more.

. Guests included , , , and more. The cake was almond and coconut.

was almond and coconut. Questlove was the DJ.

was the DJ. She’s taking his last name (but not professionally). “I love his last name. I think it’s the coolest name I’ve ever heard,” she said.

Head over to People to read more — and be sure to pick up a copy on newsstands Friday!

