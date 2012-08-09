Spice Girls, George Michael, Kate Moss: All the Details on the Olympics Closing Ceremony

This year’s summer Olympics has been a truly incredible ride, introducing us to some of the most vivacious and original personalities that managed to make even the biggest doubters interested in sports. Alas, this weekend, the pageantry must come to an end.

The highly anticipated closing ceremony will air this Sunday, 7 P.M. EST on NBC, and while details about the performers hae been kept fairly mum thanks to the always-aggressive British press, certain gems have started to slip out.

For those who watched the big opening ceremony for the Games, you know the spectacle was a wild romp through British history. The closing events promise to feature more of the same, featuring numerous musical acts celebrating their biggest cultural exports over the last half a century. As previously reported, the Spice Girls will be reuniting for the big night, but that’s only the beginning.

Take That, George Michael, Ed Sheeran and The Who will all be celebrating their roots on the big stage. Modern performers like Muse, whose song “Survivor” is the Olympics official song, are also confirmed — which makes us wonder if we’ll see frontman Matthew Bellamy‘s baby mama Kate Hudson sitting front and center cheering him on, hopefully wearing the epic yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Kate Bush‘s eclectic tunes will also be featured, and fear not, teenyboppers: It’s being reported that One Direction will represent the modern music section. The Pet Shop Boys, Annie Lennox and pop sensation Jessie J are also slated to perform.

While we can’t wait to spice up your lives with the slew of diverse acts, perhaps we’re most excited for the rumored fashion segment: Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are set to walk down a specially designed runway alongside fellow models Georgia May Jagger and Stella Tennant. Now that’s what we call a catwalk!