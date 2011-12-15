StyleCaster
Details On Stella McCartney’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Cameo

As we all know, the amazing British comedy series Absolutely Fabulous is coming back with a bang this holiday season,treating us to a slew of Christmas episodes. The show, which follows the booze and pill fueled adventures of Edina and Patsy — two over the hill socialites — is all about fashion, so it’s not surprising that a big name Brit designer will be making a cameo.

Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul, will appear as herself, and allegedly she’s not too fond of Edina’s antics.Jennifer Saunders, the star and creator, stated: “It’s funny because [in the episodes] the joke is that Stella McCartney won’t ever let Eddy into her shop to get any clothes … And I’m like, ‘Stella! Why don’t you love me?’ I fall at Stella’s feet at a drinks reception and go, ‘I’d look great in your clothes!’ She treats me like her stalker, which I’ve become.”

Even better, Stella’s line apparently becomes Edina and Patsy’s favorite — replacing Christian Lacroix. As any AbFab fan knows, these gals live and die by the creations of Lacroix’s magic hands, so this is a major step for them. Lastly, can I just note that Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby freakin’ Spice) is making a cameo as well? This may be the first year that I’m not dreading the holidays!

