Details On Lady Gaga’s Upcoming Thanksgiving Special

Spencer Cain
It seems that this holiday season will be chock full o’ Lady Gaga seasonal fun! Between her epic Gaga’s Workshop at Barneys (which is officially unveiled tonight at 11:59 PM!) and her upcoming Thanksgiving special on ABC, there’s gonna be a whole lotta Germanotta this year.

A Very Gaga Thanksgiving will air on ABC, and it will cover all the stops. There will be a duet with Tony Bennett and an interview with Katie Couric that takes place at Gaga’s alma mater: the hallowed hallways of New York’s snooty Upper East Side high schoolConvent of the Sacred Heart. I must say, I’m probably most excited to see that part. I’m imagining her in her gravity-defying, backless stilettos hobbling around the courtyard like a cracked out Blair Waldorf.

Oh, she also carves turkey (see above). Anyway, check out a preview below and get psyched. You just know this crazy bird will totally deliver.

