Details On Lady Gaga’s Sweet New Year’s Eve Gig

Laying low on New Year’s Eve is not the worst thing in the world, thanks to the multitude of television specials and high-wattage celebs who can help you celebrate the big night without leaving the comfort of your own couch. This year, Lady Gaga will be ushering in 2012 — literally!

Not only will the singer be performing on ABC’s legendary New Year’s special, Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2012, but Mayor Bloomberg has chosen Gaga as his special guest to help him to “drop the ball” in Times Square at 11:59 PM.

Page Six explains that Gaga’s role will be to “push a Waterford Crystal button,” which then propels the ball down to the screaming masses. Talk about an easy job with a TON of pressure, but if anyone can do it, it’s her. Past ball-droppers include Bill and Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Rudy Giuliani.

Will you be tuning in this Saturday night?