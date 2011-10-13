Details On Alexa Chung’s New Fashion Reality Show

A few months ago, news broke that Alexa Chung would be returning to television following the untimely cancellation of her previous small-screen effort, It’s On with Alexa Chung. The British style icon and the woman whose designs were responsible for Madewell’s website crashing last month is set to host 24 Hour Catwalk, which up until this point just seemed like a Project Runway knock-off.

Today, however, Grazia confirmed some exciting new details – and I have to say I’m totally stoked. The show, while somewhat similar to the PR format, will be more intense and exciting to watch. It follows four designers over the course of 24 hours as they create their outfits, which will be critiqued by an A-list group of judges. Reality show veteranCynthia Rowley, fashion writer and man about townDerek Blasberg, and publicist James LaForce will be doing the dirty work and putting the aspiring designers in their places.

“Everything feels right this time. I really like the team. From day one, we’ve laughed nonstop,” Alexa said. While I’m sure the contestants will totally turn it out, the most fab fashion on the show is bound to be from the hostess herself. Stay tuned for more details – we’ll be sure to keep you posted.