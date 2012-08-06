All the Details on Natalie Portman’s Romantic Wedding (And Her Dress!)

Natalie Portman is officially off the market. After slightly over two years of dating — not to mention a 14-month-old son, Aleph — the actress tied the knot with her choreographer beau Benjamin Millepied this past weekend, according to reports.

The pair reportedly exchanged vows in a traditional Jewish nighttime ceremony at a private residence in Big Sur, California in front of 60 friends and family members. By Hollywood standards, this was a tiny affair, but Portman has always been known to keep relatively mum when it comes to her personal life. Confirmed guests included Portman’s pal (and heroin addict if you want to believe The National Enquirer) Macaulay Culkin and Ivanka Trump.

Portman and Millepied famously met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan, which she snagged her first Oscar for. Since then, Millepeid has raised his profile by appearing in a YSL fragrance campaign. And speaking of fashion, no details have been released about what Portman opted to wear for the big day. The London Evening Standard reports that it was such a laid-back affair, that she may have not even purchased a new dress! Frankly, we find that a little hard to believe, considering that she likely has the folks at Dior and Rodarte on speed dial.

Update: E! snagged a picture from the ceremony here. People also has a great photo of Portman’s dress, which was a tea-length white dress featuring long white sleeves, which sources tell the magazine was designed by Rodarte. What do you all think of her dress?